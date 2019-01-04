Cara Therapeutics (CARA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CARA) in the last few weeks:

12/20/2018 – Cara Therapeutics was given a new $30.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/20/2018 – Cara Therapeutics was given a new $30.00 price target on by analysts at Laidlaw. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/20/2018 – Cara Therapeutics was given a new $25.00 price target on by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/20/2018 – Cara Therapeutics was given a new $27.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/20/2018 – Cara Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.36 price target on the stock.

12/13/2018 – Cara Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/1/2018 – Cara Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/21/2018 – Cara Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pain. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Shelton, United States. “

11/9/2018 – Cara Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pain. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Shelton, United States. “

11/7/2018 – Cara Therapeutics was given a new $27.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $14.41 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.94.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics Inc will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mani Mohindru sold 16,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $323,887.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,887.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Terrillion sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $38,781.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,747. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,130,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. 60.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

