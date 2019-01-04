Cargojet (CJT) Price Target Cut to C$90.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at CIBC from C$92.00 to C$90.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$90.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th.

CJT opened at C$66.80 on Wednesday. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$57.75 and a 1 year high of C$88.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.97.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$114.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$107.15 million. Analysts predict that Cargojet will post 2.26000005960862 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

