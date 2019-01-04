Carlisle Companies (CSL) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning. They currently have $104.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the past six months, Carlisle's shares have outperformed the industry. Carlisle is set to benefit from accretive acquisitions and healthy prospect in U.S. commercial construction market. Solid recovery in the company's Interconnect Technologies business via strong SatCom and Aerospace markets has set the tone for impressive growth in the future. The company's diversified product portfolio, diligent restructuring plans and geographical diversity are expected to lend momentum to its growth. Also, the company is well placed to leverage its growth base as it looks for future strategic investment opportunities. In addition, the company's strong liquidity position and diligent capital deployment strategies add to its strength. However, over the past six months, the stock looks overvalued compared to the industry.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley set a $145.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Sunday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.00.

CSL opened at $99.04 on Monday. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $129.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.14). Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSL. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment provides insulation materials; thermoplastic polyolefin, ehtylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

