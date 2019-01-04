CarMax (KMX) Given a $70.00 Price Target at Wedbush

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) has been assigned a $70.00 price target by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KMX. Robert W. Baird raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.73.

CarMax stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.81. The stock had a trading volume of 14,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45. CarMax has a 52-week low of $55.24 and a 52-week high of $81.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 21st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CarMax will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 16,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $1,157,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 66,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

