Carrefour SA (CA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €17.32 ($20.14).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Carrefour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. HSBC set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on Carrefour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. BNP Paribas set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on Carrefour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th.

Carrefour has a 12-month low of €16.31 ($18.97) and a 12-month high of €23.68 ($27.53).

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

