Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $295.16 Million

Analysts forecast that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) will announce sales of $295.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $269.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $328.00 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas reported sales of $246.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carrizo Oil & Gas will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $933.00 million to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $935.69 million to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Carrizo Oil & Gas.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.34 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. Carrizo Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRZO. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Capital One Financial downgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Carrizo Oil & Gas from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Carrizo Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

In related news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $99,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,154.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $418,800 in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRZO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 91.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 26,788.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,821,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,895 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 144.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 114.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CRZO opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.47. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $31.57.

About Carrizo Oil & Gas

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

