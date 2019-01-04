Caterpillar (CAT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Caterpillar reported a rise of 16% in global retail sales for the three months ended November 2018, the lowest sales growth rate recorded so far this year. Material cost inflation will continue to affect Caterpillar’s margins. The impact of recently imposed tariffs was about $40 million in the third quarter of 2018. For fiscal 2018, the company anticipates the impact of recently imposed tariffs to be at the low end of its previous expected range of $100-$200 million. The company is also facing supply chain challenges. Although the company continues to witness improvements in material flows, constraints remain for some parts and components that are impacting lead times and availability. It is also witnessing higher freight rates owing to strained capacity in the trucking industry, less efficient freight loads, and expedited freight as it continues to ramp production to meet increased demand. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on CAT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $183.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $171.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $120.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. UBS Group set a $160.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Caterpillar to $142.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.19.

Caterpillar stock opened at $121.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $112.06 and a 12-month high of $173.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.03. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 44.13% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 18th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De bought 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $115.58 per share, for a total transaction of $124,826.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,209.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

