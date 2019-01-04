Cavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $220.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cavco Industries an industry rank of 244 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVCO shares. BidaskClub cut Cavco Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Craig Hallum set a $170.00 price target on Cavco Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th.

In other news, insider Charles E. Lott sold 2,032 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $335,340.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the third quarter valued at $283,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries during the second quarter valued at about $291,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries during the second quarter valued at about $291,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries during the second quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries during the second quarter valued at about $340,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CVCO opened at $127.42 on Friday. Cavco Industries has a fifty-two week low of $121.40 and a fifty-two week high of $261.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.18. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $241.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

