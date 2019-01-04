CBL & Associates Properties (CBL) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust which owns, develops, acquires, leases, manages, and operates regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. The Company conducts substantially all of its business through its operating partnership. It owns two qualified REIT subsidiaries: CBL Holdings I, Inc. and CBL Holdings II, Inc. CBL & Associates Properties is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee. “

Get CBL & Associates Properties alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CBL & Associates Properties from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Mizuho set a $2.00 target price on CBL & Associates Properties and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $2.00 target price on CBL & Associates Properties and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CBL & Associates Properties from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $3.54.

Shares of NYSE:CBL traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $2.17. 102,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,470,050. The stock has a market cap of $331.52 million, a P/E ratio of 1.04, a P/E/G ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.25. CBL & Associates Properties has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $206.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.53 million. CBL & Associates Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBL & Associates Properties will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.82%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, December 30th. CBL & Associates Properties’s payout ratio is currently 14.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,029,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,695,000 after buying an additional 2,168,991 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CBL & Associates Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,761,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CBL & Associates Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,427,000. Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in CBL & Associates Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,081,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CBL & Associates Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,739,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.9 million square feet across 26 states, including 73 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 12 properties managed for third parties.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CBL & Associates Properties (CBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CBL & Associates Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBL & Associates Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.