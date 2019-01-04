Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) Shares Up 25%

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) shot up 25% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.25. 2,967,021 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 1,797,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLDX. ValuEngine raised Celldex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celldex Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.19.

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.69.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.88% and a negative net margin of 1,296.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $322,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 5,357.8% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 640,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 629,058 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,801,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 223,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 2,633.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,220,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,047,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 421,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II study in combination with cetuximab for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

