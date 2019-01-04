Century Casinos (CNTY) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of CNTY opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. Century Casinos has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.46.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Century Casinos had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $43.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 million. Equities research analysts expect that Century Casinos will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Hoetzinger acquired 5,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $37,379.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,379.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Erwin Et Al Haitzmann acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Century Casinos during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Century Casinos by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 91,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 24,848 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Century Casinos by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 935,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,981,000 after buying an additional 30,140 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Century Casinos by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,469,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,861,000 after buying an additional 32,887 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

