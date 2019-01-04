CenturyLink Investment Management Co Decreases Holdings in Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co reduced its position in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,623,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,342,000 after purchasing an additional 232,373 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,623,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,342,000 after purchasing an additional 232,373 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,809,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,677,000 after purchasing an additional 87,939 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,767,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,650 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,066,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HOG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.65. 120,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,561. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 42.29%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

