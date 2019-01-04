CenturyLink Investment Management Co Has $1.21 Million Stake in AGCO Co. (AGCO)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co lifted its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 87.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,134 shares during the period. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,648,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,667,000 after purchasing an additional 107,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AGCO by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,029,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,563,000 after acquiring an additional 65,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in AGCO by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,029,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,563,000 after acquiring an additional 65,104 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AGCO by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,125,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000,000 after acquiring an additional 280,561 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in AGCO by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,572,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,365,000 after acquiring an additional 64,829 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AGCO. Bank of America upgraded shares of AGCO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO traded up $3.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.67. 38,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.78. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $75.10.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.87%.

In other news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 2,070 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $117,244.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 84,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

