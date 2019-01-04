CenturyLink Investment Management Co Increases Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (ATO)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 97,296 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 12.4% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,918,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,904,000 after acquiring an additional 211,446 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $491,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 102.8% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 20,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 10,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth about $201,000. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Atmos Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Shares of NYSE ATO traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.49. The stock had a trading volume of 18,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,199. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.17. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $76.46 and a 52 week high of $100.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.41 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

