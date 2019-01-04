CF Industries (CF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “CF Industries is well placed to benefit from higher nitrogen demand in major markets in 2018. Higher nitrogen prices are also likely to continue supporting its sales and margins. Further, the company is expected to gain from its efforts to boost production capacity. Moreover, it is enjoying the benefits of ample natural gas supply. However, higher number of plant turnarounds may hurt the company's production volume. CF Industries also has a debt-laden balance sheet. Moreover, it is exposed to challenging agriculture market fundamentals. The company has also underperformed the industry it belongs to over the past three months.”

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CF. Cowen boosted their target price on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stephens set a $55.00 price objective on CF Industries and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price objective on CF Industries and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.89.

CF Industries stock opened at $40.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of -162.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.83. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $35.70 and a 1 year high of $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.94 million. CF Industries had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 16.06%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $183,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,632,465.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in CF Industries by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,586,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,556,265,000 after acquiring an additional 740,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CF Industries by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,585,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,409,000 after acquiring an additional 757,473 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in CF Industries by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,465,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,278,000 after acquiring an additional 291,671 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in CF Industries by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,218,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,906,000 after acquiring an additional 103,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in CF Industries by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,671,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,629,000 after acquiring an additional 180,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

