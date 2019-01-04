Chainium Trading 21.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CHX)

Chainium (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Chainium has a market capitalization of $997,851.00 and $6,580.00 worth of Chainium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chainium has traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chainium token can now be bought for about $0.0170 or 0.00000263 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, DDEX and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009286 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.55 or 0.02261794 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00156858 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00199191 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026036 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026042 BTC.

About Chainium

Chainium’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,786,452 tokens. Chainium’s official website is weown.com. The Reddit community for Chainium is /r/chainium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainium’s official Twitter account is @ChainiumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chainium is medium.com/ownmarket.

Chainium Token Trading

Chainium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

