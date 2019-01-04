Challenger Acquisitions (CHAL) Trading Up 14.5%

Challenger Acquisitions Ltd (LON:CHAL) was up 14.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00). Approximately 2,774,272 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 3,480,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).
About Challenger Acquisitions (LON:CHAL)
Challenger Acquisitions Limited has been formed to undertake acquisitions of target companies in the entertainment and leisure sectors with a particular focus on the attractions sector. The Company is engaged in engineering and delivering giant observation wheels. Its segments include Engineering, Investments and Corporate Center.
