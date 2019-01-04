Chanticleer (BURG) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chanticleer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th.

NASDAQ:BURG opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. Chanticleer has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.29.

Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.03). Chanticleer had a negative return on equity of 33.85% and a negative net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Chanticleer will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chanticleer stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 44,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.19% of Chanticleer at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chanticleer

Chanticleer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast casual dining concepts in the United States and internationally. The company owns and operates 8 locations under the American Burger Company name in North Carolina, South Carolina, and New York; 8 company-owned locations in the United States and 13 franchisee-operated locations in the United States and the Middle East under The Burger Joint name; and 12 company-owned locations under the Little Big Burger name in the Portland, Oregon and Charlotte, North Carolina, as well as in Wallingford, Seattle.

