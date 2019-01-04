Charles Schwab (SCHW) PT Lowered to $44.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.21.

SCHW stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.61. 145,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,035,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $37.83 and a 12-month high of $60.22.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Marie A. Chandoha sold 8,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $404,436.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 93,090 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.09 per share, for a total transaction of $3,638,888.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 335,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,098,785.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 411,366 shares of company stock worth $19,333,819. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,407,000. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 119,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 28,589 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services Inc. WI acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,676,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 5.4% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 9.1% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

