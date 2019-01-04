Charles Schwab (SCHW) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday. They currently have $47.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Schwab’s shares have outperformed the industry past six months. The company has a positive record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Earnings estimates have remained stable ahead of the company's fourth quarter 2018 results. The company remains well positioned to gain from the rising rate environment and its initiatives to strengthen trading income. While continuous rise in expenses and significant dependence on fee-based revenue streams remain major near-term concerns, the company’s enhanced capital deployment plans indicate a strong balance sheet position.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Charles Schwab from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Charles Schwab from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.21.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.57 on Thursday, reaching $42.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,110,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,035,700. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $37.83 and a 12-month high of $60.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 383,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $17,989,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 93,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.09 per share, for a total transaction of $3,638,888.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 335,093 shares in the company, valued at $13,098,785.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 411,366 shares of company stock worth $19,333,819. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Sapphire Star Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

