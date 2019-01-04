Chemed (CHE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.63% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Over the past six months, Chemed consistently outperformed its industry. We note that, the company’s both the subsidiaries are consistently registering strong sales. In the last-reported third quarter, the Roto-Rooter business saw consistent growth on strong performance by the core plumbing and drain cleaning service segments as well as solid growth in water restoration. VITAS on the other hand registered solid admissions and expanded average daily census. The expansion in margins buoy optimism. The raised guidance for 2018 hints at a brighter picture ahead. Of the major concerns, reimbursement-related issues, seasonality in business, a competitive landscape and dependence on government mandate pose challenges. Moreover, more than 95% of VITAS’ net patient service revenues consist of payments from the Medicare and Medicaid programs, which intensifies pricing pressure.”

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Chemed in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.00.

CHE opened at $265.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. Chemed has a 1-year low of $243.95 and a 1-year high of $335.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.27. Chemed had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The firm had revenue of $444.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Patrick Williams sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.30, for a total value of $3,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,532,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 5,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.75, for a total transaction of $1,722,690.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,052 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,662 shares of company stock worth $9,401,153. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Chemed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,386,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,683,000 after acquiring an additional 95,790 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,586,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 370.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,076,000 after acquiring an additional 64,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The VITAS segment offers direct medical services, as well as spiritual and emotional counseling services to terminally ill patients. This segment offers its services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

