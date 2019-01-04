Chico’s FAS (CHS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. B. Riley set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $7.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.68.

Shares of NYSE CHS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.09. 79,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,363,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44. Chico’s FAS has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $499.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.63 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 145.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 238.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 16,604 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 35.0% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 28.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 24,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

