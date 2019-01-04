Chimerix (CMRX) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

NASDAQ CMRX opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. Chimerix has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $5.94. The company has a market cap of $130.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.35.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 1,752.41% and a negative return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.97 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chimerix will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMRX. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,115,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after acquiring an additional 126,847 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,115,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after acquiring an additional 126,847 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,041,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 456,290 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,890,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,185,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

