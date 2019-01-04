China Automotive Systems (CAAS) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of China Automotive Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. China Automotive Systems has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $5.23. The company has a market cap of $77.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.43.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. China Automotive Systems had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $112.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.29 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that China Automotive Systems will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

China Automotive Systems declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts.

