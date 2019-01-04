China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (CBPO) Stake Lessened by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,917 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.16% of China Biologic Products worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CBPO. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Biologic Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of China Biologic Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of China Biologic Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Biologic Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of China Biologic Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

Get China Biologic Products alerts:

Shares of CBPO stock opened at $73.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.39. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $107.44.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.00 million. China Biologic Products had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that China Biologic Products Holdings Inc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered China Biologic Products from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded China Biologic Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Biologic Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/china-biologic-products-holdings-inc-cbpo-stake-lessened-by-man-group-plc.html.

China Biologic Products Company Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO).

Receive News & Ratings for China Biologic Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Biologic Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.