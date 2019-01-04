China Telecom (CHA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “China Telecom Corporation is a state-owned telecommunications company in China. They operate local telephone networks in ten provinces in China. They operate domestic and international fixed-line networks and infrastructure including wireless local loop, as well as telecom network-based voice, data, video, multimedia and information services. They are also engaged in international telecom service settlement and expand into overseas markets. “

CHA has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of China Telecom from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. CLSA cut shares of China Telecom from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. UBS Group cut shares of China Telecom from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of China Telecom from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of China Telecom stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.72. 182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,600. China Telecom has a 12 month low of $41.28 and a 12 month high of $54.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHA. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of China Telecom by 52.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in China Telecom by 4.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of China Telecom by 37.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of China Telecom in the third quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in China Telecom by 18.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Telecom

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

