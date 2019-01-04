Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Given “Buy” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a $525.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $550.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They set an underperform rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $431.41.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $17.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $456.97. The company had a trading volume of 49,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,438. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $247.51 and a one year high of $530.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 118,307 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.05, for a total transaction of $55,846,819.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 636.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.4% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 710.5% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2018, it operated 2,424 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

