Chubb Ltd (CB) Holdings Cut by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Bainco International Investors grew its position in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 73,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of Chubb by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 37,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Chubb by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $166.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.27, for a total value of $159,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,242 shares of company stock valued at $165,544. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CB opened at $124.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.91. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $119.54 and a 12 month high of $157.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

