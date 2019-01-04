Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Shares Sold by Northstar Investment Advisors LLC

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 2.5% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 220,000.0% in the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 2,201 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 597.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,374.4% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at $202,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $209,020.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,665.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Irving Tan sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $1,356,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,146,150.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,067 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,662. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $41.07 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $208.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.41%.

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. UBS Group set a $56.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.87.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/cisco-systems-inc-csco-shares-sold-by-northstar-investment-advisors-llc.html.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Further Reading: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.