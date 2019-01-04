Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.11.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Macquarie raised Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 3,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $105,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,173.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles John Koch purchased 14,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.32 per share, with a total value of $508,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,711.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $30.37 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $48.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.