Civista Bancshares (CIVB) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

CIVB has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Civista Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Hovde Group raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

NASDAQ CIVB opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.79. Civista Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $25.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.16 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIVB. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 1,023.0% during the third quarter. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 313,956 shares in the last quarter. Seidman Lawrence B acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $4,577,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 32.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 713,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,179,000 after purchasing an additional 172,691 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 21.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 576,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,877,000 after purchasing an additional 101,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 21.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 576,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,877,000 after purchasing an additional 101,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

