Clarus (CLAR) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CLAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Clarus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clarus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Get Clarus alerts:

NASDAQ CLAR opened at $10.03 on Friday. Clarus has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.58, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Clarus had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $55.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.27 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clarus will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLAR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 45,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares during the period. 51.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation, a holding company, focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates in two segments, Black Diamond and Sierra. The Black Diamond segment offers high performance apparel, such as jackets, shells, pants, and bibs; rock-climbing equipment comprising carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and high-end day packs; tents; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; and gloves and mittens.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.