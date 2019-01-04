Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Shares Up 11%

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)’s share price shot up 11% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.64 and last traded at $8.47. 12,414,666 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 8,626,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Group set a $5.00 target price on Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.27.

The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.65.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The mining company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 146.72%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd.

Cleveland-Cliffs declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 26th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the mining company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,220,875 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $382,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885,273 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 30,220,875 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $382,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885,273 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.9% during the third quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 16,040,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $202,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,515 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at $108,480,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,587,377 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,242,000 after purchasing an additional 62,128 shares during the period. 69.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

