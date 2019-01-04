Cobrabytes (COBRA) Price Reaches $0.0014

Cobrabytes (CURRENCY:COBRA) traded 33.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Cobrabytes has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $106.00 worth of Cobrabytes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cobrabytes coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, Cobrabytes has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009263 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.02271639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00157395 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00199100 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025891 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025921 BTC.

About Cobrabytes

Cobrabytes’ total supply is 100,188,310 coins. Cobrabytes’ official Twitter account is @CobrabytesP. Cobrabytes’ official website is www.cobrabytesproject.com.

Cobrabytes Coin Trading

Cobrabytes can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cobrabytes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cobrabytes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cobrabytes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

