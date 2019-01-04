CoinMeet Price Reaches $0.0056 on Major Exchanges (MEET)

CoinMeet (CURRENCY:MEET) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. CoinMeet has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $124,762.00 worth of CoinMeet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CoinMeet has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CoinMeet token can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX and Huobi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009369 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026723 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.87 or 0.02301914 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00157638 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00213370 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026495 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026509 BTC.

CoinMeet Token Profile

CoinMeet was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. CoinMeet’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens. The official website for CoinMeet is coinmeet.io. CoinMeet’s official Twitter account is @CoinMeetCoin.

CoinMeet Token Trading

CoinMeet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinMeet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinMeet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinMeet using one of the exchanges listed above.

