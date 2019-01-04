Colu Local Network Price Reaches $0.0065 (CLN)

Colu Local Network (CURRENCY:CLN) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Colu Local Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bancor Network. Over the last week, Colu Local Network has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. Colu Local Network has a market cap of $672,747.00 and approximately $19,260.00 worth of Colu Local Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Colu Local Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009262 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026228 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.74 or 0.02265514 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00157538 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00199332 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026008 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026001 BTC.

Colu Local Network Profile

Colu Local Network was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Colu Local Network’s total supply is 1,540,701,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,870,899 tokens. Colu Local Network’s official Twitter account is @ColuNetwork. Colu Local Network’s official website is cln.network. Colu Local Network’s official message board is medium.com/colu. The Reddit community for Colu Local Network is /r/ColuLocalNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Colu Local Network

Colu Local Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Liqui and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Colu Local Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Colu Local Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Colu Local Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Colu Local Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Colu Local Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.