Comerica (CMA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Argus

Argus started coverage on shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Comerica from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Macquarie lowered shares of Comerica from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Comerica to $91.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.17.

Get Comerica alerts:

NYSE CMA traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,624. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37. Comerica has a 52 week low of $63.69 and a 52 week high of $102.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.72 million. Comerica had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 14.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Comerica by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,993,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,713,241,000 after buying an additional 634,716 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Comerica by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,262,000 after buying an additional 211,366 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Comerica by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 761,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,666,000 after buying an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,667,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.