Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $9.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.26 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Commercial Vehicle Group an industry rank of 243 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CVGI has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.15. 9,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 2.08. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $225.01 million during the quarter. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 40.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 353.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 66,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 51,884 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 119,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 263,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 66,260 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,124,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,305,000 after buying an additional 48,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,701,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,487,000 after buying an additional 340,003 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, the Global Truck and Bus, and the Global Construction and Agriculture.

