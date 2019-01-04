Comparing Copart (CPRT) & Lentuo International (LASLY)

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) and Lentuo International (OTCMKTS:LASLY) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Copart and Lentuo International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copart 24.59% 29.95% 20.12% Lentuo International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Copart and Lentuo International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Copart $1.81 billion 6.08 $417.86 million $1.73 27.10 Lentuo International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Copart has higher revenue and earnings than Lentuo International.

Risk & Volatility

Copart has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lentuo International has a beta of 155.19, meaning that its stock price is 15,419% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.5% of Copart shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Copart shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Copart and Lentuo International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copart 1 4 4 0 2.33 Lentuo International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Copart presently has a consensus price target of $53.80, suggesting a potential upside of 14.74%. Given Copart’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Copart is more favorable than Lentuo International.

Summary

Copart beats Lentuo International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc. provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners. The company’s services include online seller access, salvage estimation, estimating, end-of-life vehicle processing, virtual insured exchange, transportation, vehicle inspection stations, on-demand reporting, motor vehicle regulatory agency processing, flexible vehicle processing programs, buy it now, member network, sales process, and dealer services. Its services also include buying vehicles through CashForCars.com and Copart Direct. The company sells its products principally to licensed vehicle dismantlers, rebuilders, repair licensees, used vehicle dealers, and exporters, as well as to the general public. It operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Brazil, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Finland, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, and Spain. Copart, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Lentuo International Company Profile

Lentuo International, Inc. provides automobile retail services under the Lentuo brand. The company operates seven franchise dealerships, that offers services on different brands of vehicles, including Audi, FAW-Volkswagen, FAW-Mazda, Shanghai-Volkswagen, Toyota, Chang An-Mazda and GAC-Honda. It offers a wide range of automobile products and services through each of its franchise dealerships. The company also assists its customers with procuring automobile insurance and financing and other automobile-related services. It offers new passenger vehicles, auto parts and accessories for sale, as well as automobile repair and maintenance services, and provides a channel for vehicle manufacturers to gather customer feedback. The company was founded by Hetong Guo on June 10, 1994 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

