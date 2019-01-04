Comparing HedgePath Pharmaceuticals (HPPI) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS)

HedgePath Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HPPI) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for HedgePath Pharmaceuticals and Pieris Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HedgePath Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Pieris Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 278.79%. Given Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pieris Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than HedgePath Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.4% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of HedgePath Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HedgePath Pharmaceuticals and Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HedgePath Pharmaceuticals N/A -1,322.60% -287.60% Pieris Pharmaceuticals -17.90% -18.07% -5.13%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HedgePath Pharmaceuticals and Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HedgePath Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$5.10 million N/A N/A Pieris Pharmaceuticals $25.27 million 5.66 -$17.64 million ($0.40) -6.60

HedgePath Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

HedgePath Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -3.32, indicating that its stock price is 432% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pieris Pharmaceuticals beats HedgePath Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

HedgePath Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

HedgePath Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with cancers in the United States. It primarily focuses on the development of therapies for skin, lung, and prostate cancers. The company's Hedgehog signaling pathway is a primary regulator of cellular processes in vertebrates, including stem cell maintenance, cell differentiation, tissue polarity, and cell proliferation. It is conducting an open-label Phase II (b) clinical trial for studying the effect of SUBA-Itraconazole oral capsules in patients with basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome. SUBA-Itraconazole is a patented and proprietary itraconazole formulation that enhances the absorption of itraconazole to enhance the bioavailability of orally administered drugs that are poorly soluble. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. It develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company is involved in developing PRS-343, a bispecific protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for oncology diseases; PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein that is in preclinical evaluation stage for oncology diseases; PRS-080 that is in Phase IIa clinical trial to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; and PRS-060, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial that binds to the IL- 4Ra receptor for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases, as well as other drugs. It has strategic partnerships with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier, AstraZeneca AB, and Seattle Genetics Inc., as well as others; and non-strategic license or option agreements with Aska Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc., Sanofi Group, Allergan Sales, LLC, Allergan, Inc., and Allergan Pharmaceuticals Holdings (Ireland) Unlimited Company, as well as license agreements with TUM, Enumeral Biomedical Holdings, Inc., and Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

