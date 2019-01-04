Comparing Huntsman (HUN) and Liquidmetal Technologies (LQMT)

Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT) and Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Liquidmetal Technologies and Huntsman, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidmetal Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Huntsman 1 5 6 0 2.42

Huntsman has a consensus target price of $33.39, indicating a potential upside of 72.29%. Given Huntsman’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Huntsman is more favorable than Liquidmetal Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Liquidmetal Technologies and Huntsman’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidmetal Technologies $320,000.00 328.54 -$8.68 million N/A N/A Huntsman $8.36 billion 0.55 $636.00 million $2.48 7.81

Huntsman has higher revenue and earnings than Liquidmetal Technologies.

Dividends

Huntsman pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Liquidmetal Technologies does not pay a dividend. Huntsman pays out 26.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Liquidmetal Technologies and Huntsman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidmetal Technologies -1,094.89% -12.73% -11.90% Huntsman 9.88% 22.96% 8.12%

Volatility and Risk

Liquidmetal Technologies has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huntsman has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Liquidmetal Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of Huntsman shares are held by institutional investors. 47.7% of Liquidmetal Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Huntsman shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Huntsman beats Liquidmetal Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liquidmetal Technologies

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc., a materials technology and manufacturing company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products and parts from bulk amorphous alloys to customers in various industries. It offers components for non-consumer electronic devices, including aerospace components, medical devices, sporting goods, leisure products, automotive components, and industrial machines. The company also provides liquidmetal alloys for use in the medical/dental, automotive, non-consumer electronics, and sporting equipment. Its products related to medical devices include specialized blades, clamps, tissue suturing components, dental devices, and general surgery devices, as well as tissue manipulation devices and orthopedic instruments utilized for implant surgery procedures. In addition, the company offers sporting goods, including golf clubs, tennis rackets, archery, sporting arms, and scuba equipment; and leisure products, such as watchcases and knives. Further, it sells tooling and prototyping parts, such as demonstration parts and test samples for customers with products in development; and partners with third-party manufacturers and licensees to develop and commercialize liquidmetal alloy products. Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Lake Forest, California.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines, maleic anhydrides, surfactants, linear alkyl-benzene, ethylene glycol, ethylene oxide, olefins, and technology licenses. The Advanced Materials segment offers epoxy, acrylic, and polyurethane-based polymers formulations; high performance thermoset resins and curing agents; and base liquid and solid resins. The Textile Effects segment provides textile chemicals, dyes, and inks. The company's products are used in various applications, including adhesives, aerospace, automotive, construction products, personal care and hygiene, durable and non-durable consumer products, electronics, medical, packaging, coatings and construction, power generation, refining, synthetic fiber, textile chemicals, and dye industries. Huntsman Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

