Comparing Magyar Bancorp (MGYR) & Provident Financial (PROV)

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) and Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Magyar Bancorp and Provident Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magyar Bancorp 7.66% 4.66% 0.38% Provident Financial 6.63% 5.36% 0.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Magyar Bancorp and Provident Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magyar Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Provident Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00

Provident Financial has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.16%. Given Provident Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Provident Financial is more favorable than Magyar Bancorp.

Dividends

Provident Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Magyar Bancorp does not pay a dividend. Provident Financial pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Provident Financial has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Magyar Bancorp and Provident Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magyar Bancorp $26.47 million 2.69 $2.03 million N/A N/A Provident Financial $64.61 million 1.81 $2.13 million $0.70 22.26

Provident Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Magyar Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.3% of Magyar Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of Provident Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Magyar Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Provident Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Provident Financial beats Magyar Bancorp on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. operates as the mid-tier stock holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various banking products and services to families and businesses in New Jersey, the United States. Its product portfolio includes various deposit products, such as demand, NOW, money market, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, and construction loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include secured demand loans. The company also provides non-deposit investment products and financial planning services, including insurance products, fixed and variable annuities, and retirement planning for individual and commercial customers; and investment securities. As of November 2, 2017, it operated through seven branch locations in New Brunswick, North Brunswick, South Brunswick, Branchburg, Bridgewater, and Edison. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Magyar Bancorp, MHC.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, consumer, and other mortgage loans. It also originates, purchases, and sells single-family mortgage loans, including second mortgages and equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers investment services comprising the sale of investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds; and trustee services for real estate transactions. It operates through 13 full-service banking offices in Riverside County and 1 full-service banking office in San Bernardino County. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Riverside, California.

