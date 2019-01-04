Comparing Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT) and Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) and Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance and Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance 0 4 1 0 2.20 Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust 1 2 2 0 2.20

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.57%. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.11%. Given Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance is more favorable than Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust.

Dividends

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance pays out 119.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust pays out 64.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.0% of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance and Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance 74.22% 9.13% 4.64% Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust 16.33% 5.47% 2.09%

Volatility & Risk

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance and Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance $260.46 million 8.60 $193.03 million $1.54 10.86 Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust $265.08 million 3.54 $69.06 million $1.36 8.60

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance beats Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

About Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT. As of September 30, 2018, the Company's portfolio consisted of 57 shopping centers (including 1 shopping center owned through a joint venture) representing 13.8 million square feet. As of September 30, 2018, the Company's aggregate portfolio was 94.2% leased.

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.