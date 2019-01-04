Comparing Seanergy Maritime (SHIP) and Its Rivals

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ: SHIP) is one of 44 public companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Seanergy Maritime to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Seanergy Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Seanergy Maritime and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seanergy Maritime 0 0 1 0 3.00 Seanergy Maritime Competitors 452 1061 1160 24 2.28

Seanergy Maritime presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 362.96%. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 61.24%. Given Seanergy Maritime’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Seanergy Maritime is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Seanergy Maritime and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Seanergy Maritime $74.83 million -$3.23 million -1.80 Seanergy Maritime Competitors $320.78 million -$32.25 million 1.42

Seanergy Maritime’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Seanergy Maritime. Seanergy Maritime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Seanergy Maritime and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seanergy Maritime -20.25% -34.05% -4.09% Seanergy Maritime Competitors -20.67% -1.95% -0.80%

Risk & Volatility

Seanergy Maritime has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seanergy Maritime’s rivals have a beta of 0.97, meaning that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Seanergy Maritime rivals beat Seanergy Maritime on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of March 9, 2018, it owned a fleet of 11 dry bulk carriers consisting of 9 Capesizes and 2 Supramaxes with a combined cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,682,582 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 8.9 years. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Maritime Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. in July 2008. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

