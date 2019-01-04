Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (CMTL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $159.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to post $159.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Comtech Telecomm.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $161.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $157.50 million. Comtech Telecomm. reported sales of $133.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. will report full-year sales of $631.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $627.90 million to $634.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $664.93 million, with estimates ranging from $657.00 million to $675.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Comtech Telecomm..

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.23. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $160.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMTL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Noble Financial set a $38.00 target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comtech Telecomm. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.80.

In related news, insider John Branscum sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $48,229.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,616.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwin Kantor sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $51,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,010 shares of company stock worth $124,729 over the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. in the third quarter valued at $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 104.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. during the third quarter valued at $265,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. during the third quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. during the third quarter valued at $275,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.34. 229,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,166. Comtech Telecomm. has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $36.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $581.87 million, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

