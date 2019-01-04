COMWLTH BK AUS/S (CMWAY) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Commonwealth Bank cut COMWLTH BK AUS/S to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 26th.

Shares of CMWAY opened at $49.98 on Wednesday. COMWLTH BK AUS/S has a one year low of $46.09 and a one year high of $64.61.

COMWLTH BK AUS/S Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment, and share-broking products and services. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, Wealth Management, New Zealand, Bankwest, and IFS and Other Divisions.

