Connecticut Water Service (CTWS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Evercore ISI started coverage on Connecticut Water Service in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set an inline rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CTWS opened at $68.56 on Monday. Connecticut Water Service has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $70.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.77 million, a PE ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 0.02.

Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter. Connecticut Water Service had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $39.30 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Connecticut Water Service by 50.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Connecticut Water Service by 22.8% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Connecticut Water Service by 2.6% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Connecticut Water Service by 20.1% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Connecticut Water Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

About Connecticut Water Service

Connecticut Water Service, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated water company. The company operates through three segments: Water Operations, Real Estate Transactions, and Services and Rentals. The Water Operations segment supplies public drinking water. The Real Estate Transactions segment is involved in the sale or donation of its real estate holdings.

