CONSOL Coal Resources (CCR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “CONSOL Coal Resources LP manages and develops active thermal coal operations. The company engages in underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high- BTU bituminuous thermal coal. It primarily sells its coal to electric utilities in the United States. CONSOL Coal Resources LP, formerly known as CNX Coal Resrcs, is based in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CCR. Clarkson Capital lowered shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CONSOL Coal Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.67.

NYSE CCR traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.00. 2,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.95. CONSOL Coal Resources has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $21.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $75.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.65 million. CONSOL Coal Resources had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 17.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CONSOL Coal Resources will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CONSOL Coal Resources news, Director Consol Energy Inc. purchased 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.58 per share, for a total transaction of $271,268.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 65,136 shares of company stock worth $1,220,410 over the last quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CONSOL Coal Resources stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.34% of CONSOL Coal Resources worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

About CONSOL Coal Resources

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

