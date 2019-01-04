Consolidated-Tomoka Land (CTO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have $59.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. is primarily engaged in the real estate industry through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Real estate operations include commercial real estate, real estate development, residential and golf operations, property leasing, leasing properties for oil and mineral exploration and the sale of forest products. “

Shares of CTO opened at $53.75 on Tuesday. Consolidated-Tomoka Land has a 12-month low of $49.23 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 298,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,577,000 after buying an additional 68,239 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 298,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,577,000 after purchasing an additional 68,239 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 253,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,232 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated-Tomoka Land during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $929,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,923,000 after acquiring an additional 13,877 shares during the last quarter.

About Consolidated-Tomoka Land

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

