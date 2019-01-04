Contagious Gaming (CNS) Earning Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Contagious Gaming (CVE:CNS) has been trending positive on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Contagious Gaming earned a media sentiment score of 2.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

CVE CNS opened at C$0.05 on Friday. Contagious Gaming has a twelve month low of C$0.04 and a twelve month high of C$0.35.

Contagious Gaming (CVE:CNS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.10 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Contagious Gaming will post -0.0299999994 earnings per share for the current year.

Contagious Gaming Company Profile

Contagious Gaming Inc develops and provides software solutions, video games, and content for regulated gaming and lottery markets primarily in Canada. The company offers an integrated end-end platform, which manages various aspects of real-money gaming, including gaming engine, player management tools, game application interface, payment systems interface, data feed handler, affiliate management, presentation layer, and proprietary centralized eWallet.

